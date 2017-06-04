German rock festival to resume after terror scare

Germany's biggest rock festival will resume after being disrupted by fears of a possible "terrorist threat", the organisers said on Saturday.
Police said searches at the three-day "Rock am Ring," held near Koblenz were over.
"After a series of intensive searches across the sites the fears of an imminent danger were not confirmed," the organisers said. "The police gave the go-ahead."
Trending Videos
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt from 'Rocky'
Vintage Mumbai: City's history that will leave you spellbound
Video: Ishan Khattar ignores Shahid Kapoor's warning over Jhanvi Kapoor
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments