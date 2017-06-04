E-paper

German rock festival to resume after terror scare

By Agencies | Berlin | Posted 04-Jun-2017

Germany's biggest rock festival will resume after being disrupted by fears of a possible "terrorist threat", the organisers said on Saturday.

Police said searches at the three-day "Rock am Ring," held near Koblenz were over.

"After a series of intensive searches across the sites the fears of an imminent danger were not confirmed," the organisers said. "The police gave the go-ahead."



