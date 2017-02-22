German woman assaulted, robbed at Chamundi hills in Mysuru

Mysuru: A German woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed of Rs 2,500 at Chamundi Hills near here, police said yesterday.

"A German national was assaulted and robbed of Rs 2,500 on Chamundi Hills last evening," police Inspector B S Prakash told PTI.

On the basis of her complaint, a case has been registered under various sections of IPC including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), he said.

As the woman was climbing down the steps of Chamundi Hills, an unidentified person passing by grabbed her mobile phone, which was on flashlight mode as it was already dark, Prakash said, adding the woman resisted but the accused allegedly bit her left cheek and mouth while pushing her down.

The Inspector said the woman managed to escape by kicking him but not before he robbed her of Rs 2,500.

The incident comes close on the heels of alleged abduction and harassment of a popular South Indian actress at Kochi in Kerala.