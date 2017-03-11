Germany axe attacker was not a terrorist



Police remove security cordons at the main train station of Duesseldorf. Pic/AFP

Dusseldorf: German police said yesterday an axe-wielding attacker who wounded nine people in a bloody rampage at a railway station overnight was psychologically disturbed, ruling out a terrorist motive.

They were waiting to question the 36-year-old from Kosovo who is in hospital with multiple bone fractures after jumping off a bridge while trying to flee police, the main railway station in Duesseldorf. News site Spiegel Online identified him as Fatmir H. and said he told investigators that he’d hoped to be shot dead by cops post the attack.