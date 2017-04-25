Germany calls on Russia to seek political solution for Syria

The German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel urged Russia to seek a political solution to the Syrian conflict, media reports said.

In a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, Gabriel stressed that Russia must work out a political solution for Syria, Efe news reported.

Gabriel added that Russia is the only state that can put pressure on the Syrian regime, while reiterating that there should be a democratic Syria in the future, without President Bashar al-Assad.

In the same vein, the Jordanian minister stated that there will be no military solution in Syria and a political solution is inevitable. Safadi stressed that other parties must realize that there will be no solution without Russia and dialogue is essential.