Germany to EU: Grill Italy over Fiat emissions

Berlin: Germany wants the European Union’s executive branch to question Italy over software that regulates emissions in Fiat diesel cars.

The carmaker is regulated by Italy in the EU and has come under pressure from allegations by Germany and the US that some of its vehicles contain software that can allows their engines to emit more pollution than legally permitted.

German Transport Ministry noted that Fiat Chrysler had refused to meet German authorities, and Italy had canceled a “mediation” meeting with the EU scheduled for the end of the month.