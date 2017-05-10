Germany won't allow expats to vote on Turkey death penalty referendum

Chancellor Angela Merkel



Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday ruled out any participation on German soil in a potential Turkish referendum on bringing back the death penalty.

Immediately after winning a close vote last month that boosted his powers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mooted a second referendum on reinstating capital punishment, which would mean an end to the country's EU membership prospects.

Merkel said Berlin would not make it possible for the 1.4 million Turkish voters living in Germany to participate if the referendum were to be held.

"We will not give permission for something we are not obligated to do, and whose content we absolutely reject, for example, the death penalty," she told public broadcaster WDR.