Ghatkopar building collapse: BMC officials to face action

A probe report released by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday stated the civic officials will face actions in the Ghatkopar building crash that claimed 17 lives.

On July 25th, a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. Siddhi Sai Housing Society, a building that was considered to be safe by the civic authorities, crumbled to the ground trapping all its residents and killing many. It is believed that the building collapsed due to illegal construction being carried out on the ground floor of the building.

The residents of the four-storey building that collapsed earlier had alleged that the mishap took place because of the renovation work being carried out at the first floor. The renovation work was undertaken on ground floor nursing home reportedly owned by the Shiv Sena leader - Sunil Shitap.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had increased the compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the Ghatkopar building collapse incident to Rs. 5 lakh. Earlier, Fadnavis had announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for those killed.

Devendra Fadnavis had held Shiv Sena leader's Sunil Shitap Nursing Home responsible for the building collapse. The Chief Minister while speaking in the Assembly said, "It's a serious incident. Nine families stayed in this building. Sunil Shitap Nursing Home construction is the root cause of the building collapse. As far as the photos been clicked by the fire officer go, the pillars were damaged."