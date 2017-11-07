Ghatkopar building collapse: Sunil Shitap's bail plea rejected

A Sessions Court here today rejected the bail plea of Shiv Sena worker Sunil Shitap arrested in connection with a building-collapse here in which 17 people had lost their lives.



Shitap's unauthorised alterations to the ground floor caused the collapse of Siddhi Sai building. File pic

Shitap had approached the court seeking bail on the grounds that his custody was not required anymore as the police had filed chargesheet in the case. The court however rejected his plea holding that the charges against him were serious. Shitap and others have been booked for a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder which attracts 10 years' imprisonment.

On July 25 this year, four-storeyed Siddhi Sai building in suburban Ghatkopar had collapsed resulting in the death of 17 people and injuring 22 others. According to the police, the building crashed allegedly due to unauthorised works being carried out by Shitap who owned three commercial premises on the ground floor.

The police had filed its chargesheet in the case before a magistrate in September.

