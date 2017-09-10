Mumbai college professor kills wife over alleged affair, later tries to slit his throat

Accused, who is in hospital, tried to commit suicide after the murder. He has been booked and investigation is on



Deceased Vidya Teli

A professor from Jhunjhunwala College in Ghatkopar, who suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair, murdered her and later, tried to slit his throat and wrist. The incident took place yesterday morning.

The accused, who is currently in hospital getting treated for the self-inflicted injuries, has been booked for murder. Prof Sanjay Tryambak Teli, 46, was living with his wife, Vidya, 42, and sons Akshay, 22, and Sagar, 19, in Sharyu Apartments, Lokgram Nagar in Kalyan. The family owns an Ayurvedic medicine store.

According to the Kolshewadi police, Teli suspected Vidya of having an extra-marital affair and this would often lead to fights between the couple. In the past, their neighbours had been witness to their fights.

Preliminary police probe indicates that at around 8.30 am yesterday, the duo once again had an argument. This time it turned violent. Teli allegedly smothered Vidya to death and called up his elder son, Akshay — who had stepped out — and confessed to committing the crime.

Akshay immediately rushed home, only to find his mother lying lifeless on the bed and his father, in a pool of blood on the floor. "Teli had slit his throat and wrist. We have registered a case of murder against him. Investigation is on," said inspector Madhukar Bhoge, Kolshewadi police station.