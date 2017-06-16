Ghatkopar school is sending our kids to the slums, allege parents



Parents of students from Gyanprakash School protest outside the premises yesterday

A Ghatkopar school is at the receiving end of parents' wrath after authorities decided to shift some of the classes to a new building. Parents of the children studying at Gyanprakash School were seen protesting outside the school building last morning.

The school has a total of 36 divisions from kindergarten to Std X. Of these, eight divisions of secondary and two divisions each from primary and kindergarten have shifted to another location.

According to the parents, the school decided to start classes in a building near a slum in Barve Nagar, which was not safe for kids. "Our main complaint is that it did not even keep us in the loop. We were informed just a few days before the school's re-opening," said Sanjana Ghule, a parent.

Another parent, Jyoti Bhosale, said, "This is not a last minute development. "

DN Sawant, director of Vatsalabai Charitable Trust, which runs the school, said, "This is just a temporary arrangement as the trust is in the process of acquiring a new place. We had met parents of different classes and took their consent in writing."

On the relocation to near the slum, he said, "The security of the children has not been compromised on. The new location also has a police chowky adjacent to the building. So, there won't be any issue."