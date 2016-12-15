Ghaziabad BSP chief expelled after TV expose

Ghaziabad: BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday expelled the Ghaziabad District President of the party after a TV news channel expose where he was heard saying that he can exchange scrapped currency notes for a commission.

India Today news channel conducted a sting operation on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s District President Virendra Jatav and aired it on Tuesday evening.

In the expose, Jatav is heard saying that he can exchange Rs 10 crore old currency notes for new ones for a 40 per cent commission.

That is, he would give Rs 6 crore new currency notes in exchange for Rs 10 crore banned notes.

Taking cognisance of the television report, BSP chief Mayawati asked the party's National Secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui to expel him from the party.

Accordingly, Siddiqui announced on Wednesday the expulsion of Jatav from the party. He also announced that Prem Chand Bharti will be the new Ghaziabad District President of the party.

Ousted leader Jatav said: "I have fallen prey to the conspiracy of my rivals. They invited a television reporter at the party office and made me a scapegoat."

He, however, did not elaborate why he was seen talking about exchanging the currency notes.