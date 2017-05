Representational Pic

Abhinav Agrawal from Delhi Public School Ghaziabad's Meerut road branch was the topper here in CBSE's class 12 examination whose results were declared on Sunday, scoring 99.2 per cent marks.

His father Vipul Agrawal wants him to go for civil services examination.

Among the girls, Vaishnavi Kaushik of Nehru World School secured 99 per cent.