Gift a book, not a bouquet: Modi calls for reading movement

PM Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu take a ride on the newly launched Kochi metro in Kerala on Saturday. Pic/PTI

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a reading and library movement across the country that would not just make people literate but bring about social and economic change. He urged people to "give a book instead of a bouquet as a greeting", saying there is no joy greater than reading and no strength greater than knowledge.

Speaking at the launch of PN Panicker National Reading Day celebrations in Kochi, Modi said the state had been an inspiration to whole nation in achieving high literacy rate. "The real goal should be for bringing in social and economic growth. Together, we can once again make India a land of wisdom and knowledge," Modi said, adding, "I appeal to people to give a book instead of bouquet as a greeting. Such a move can make a big difference."