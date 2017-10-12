Saffron allies Shiv Sena and BJP leave no opportunity to show the other in bad light. This time they have taken their fight to a kabutarkhana at Girgaon Chowpatty. After receiving complaints, the BMC, on Wednesday, demolished an illegal kabutarkhana constructed on the beach.

The illegal kabutarkhana that was constructed last week

Sena leaders alleged that the kabutarkhana was constructed with the support of a local BJP leader, taking note of which the Sena had complained about it to the D ward (Grant Road, Malabar Hill) office. Based on the complaint, civic officials promptly demolished the structure. Many senior Sena leaders like MP Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant were seen at the spot after the action.

Earlier, it had been alleged that Shiv Sena workers had demolished the structure. However, later, the party spokesperson clarified that it was the BMC that had removed it. The Sena spokesperson said, "The BMC had demolished the structure as it was illegal. This was not vandalism."

Demolished this week

According to a D Ward official, the kabutarkhana did not have any permission, hence was demolished.

A senior civic official said, "The kabutarkhana did not have permission even from the Heritage Committee, whose permission is required as Girgaon chowpatty falls under a heritage precinct.