Girija Vaidyanathan is new Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary



Dr Girija Vaidyanathan. Pic/PTI



Chennai: Senior IAS officer Girija Vaidyanathan was yesterday appointed Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, replacing P Rama Mohana Rao whose residence and office were raided by the Income Tax department yesterday.

"Dr Girija Vaidyanathan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Land Administration, is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary to Government, vice Dr P Ramamohana Rao," a Public (Special A) Department order dated December 22 said. The fate of Mohana Rao was not immediately known. Vaidyanathan shall also hold full additional charge of the post of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms, previously held by Rao, it said.

The Income Tax Department had carried out searches at over a dozen places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh against the son and some relatives of Rao, including at the latter's Anna Nagar residence here, during which they claimed to have seized Rs 18 lakh cash and gold bars.

18 lakh

The amount in rupees recovered from P Rama Mohana Rao's premises