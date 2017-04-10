Girl born with heart outside body in Madhya Pradesh

Representational picture

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A girl, born in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh with a rare medical condition with her heart abnormally located outside the chest, has been shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi for treatment, an official said on Sunday.

The baby girl was born with a rare congenital medical condition called Ectopia Cordis in which the heart is abnormally located either partially or totally outside of the thorax.

This rare medical condition occurs in eight children per 10 lakh births.

Dr Lakhan Tiwari, Pediatrician at Chhatarpur district hospital, told IANS that the girl was born on April 5 at Khajuraho Health Centre in the district. She was brought to the district hospital from where she was referred to the AIIMS.

Dr R.S. Tripathi, Civil Surgeon, Chhatarpur district, said: "The heart is covered by bones and skin in the human body but in this case though her heart was formed completely during embryonic development, the body wall could not mature properly."

He said: "Keeping in mind the infant's serious condition, the infant was sent to the All India Institute of Meidcal Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi along with a doctor."