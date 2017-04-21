Girl drowns in hotel's swimming pool near Colva beach in Goa

Representational Picture

Panaji: A 17-year-old girl from Tumkur in Karnataka drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel near Colva beach in South Goa district on Friday.

The incident happened this morning when the girl and her two sisters entered the pool for a swim.

"Zeba Sayyed (17) drowned, while her younger sisters -- Javeria Sayyed and Umraz Suda - were rescued by the people who were around the pool," a police officer said.

Javeria and Umraz were admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital near here and their condition was said to be critical.

The family from Tumkur in Karnataka had arrived here yesterday.

"We were supposed to go back today," said a member of the family who was travelling with them, speaking to eporters. There was no lifeguard at the swimming pool, he alleged.