Girl drowns in swimming pool at Matheran hotel

Tragedy struck when a 4-year-old girl fell and drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Matheran. The deceased's family was having dinner at the time of the incident and no lifeguard was posted at the pool.

According to a report of Times of India, the drowning occurred at the Spring Wood Heritage hotel around 2pm on Sunday. The girl was playing with two other children, when she fell into the pool.

The girl named Hadiya Hussain, a kindergartener, was on a visit to the hill station with her family. A case of accidental death has been lodged by the Matheran Police. According to police sources, the girl's body has been sent to a government hospital in Karjat for post-mortem.

The family of the girl started a frantic search for her, when they found her missing, after which her body was found floating in the swimming pool. Former president of Matheran Hill Station municipal council, Ajay Sawant's relative owns the hotel. Local activists feel that the tragedy could be averted if a lifeguard was present at poolside.