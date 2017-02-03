Girl gang robs TV star Namish Taneja during an exhibition in Mumbai

'Swaragini' actor Namish Taneja has filed an FIR with Oshiwara police station claiming that he and his sister were robbed by a gang of girls at an exhibition in Mumbai he was participating in



Namish Taneja

Television actor Namish Taneja, who is known for his turn as Lakshya in the popular daily TV series 'Swarigini', has filed an FIR at the Oshiwara police station claiming a gang of girls robbed him and his sister at an exhibition in Mumbai recently.

The actor has claimed that the incident took place at an exhibition where he and his sister had set up a stall. He claimed that some customers who had visited their stall robbed them of their belongings worth Rs 4 lakh which included cash, gold jewellery, and a mobile phone. According to reports, Namish and his sister had kept all their belongings in one bag, but a group of girls distracted them while another stole the bag.

The actor took it to social media platforms to share the unfortunate incident with his fans. he posted, "It's really sad n depressing, when someone steals our hard earned money. #gotrobbed".



Namish Taneja

He told a website that his sister was there on the counter attending to customers when the crime occurred. He was quoted aas saying, "As we had to give the rent for the stall, so we had withdrawn Rs 50000 from the bank. We had kept the money in the bag, which had some gold ornaments along with some earnings from the stall and a mobile phone. A group of four girls came in to buy some stuff. One of the girls stole the bag, which was kept on the counter, while my sister was busy with the other two."



Namish Taneja

He added, "After a while, she discovered the theft and called me. Thankfully, I got the CCTV footage of the exit door. It was clearly visible in the footage that one of the girls was carrying my sisters' bag while going out. We immediately blocked all the debit and credit cards and lodged the FIR. I had also kept my wallet in that bag, but fortunately, because I had to go out for some work, I took it with me. It's really sad and depressing when someone steals our hard earned money."