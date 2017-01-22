College girl gangraped in moving jeep, incident filmed on mobile phone

Jaipur: Five persons allegedly kidnapped and gangraped a college student in a moving vehicle and filmed the incident to blackmail her in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The accused, four of them identified as Arvind, Himanshu, Kuldeep and Vijendra, abducted the victim, a BA first year student, from Bagad area in a jeep and then took turns to rape her in the vehicle. One of the accused was not identified.

The accused filmed the incident in a mobile phone and threatened to upload it on the internet if she reported the matter to anyone and then dropped her back at the kidnapping spot on Wednesday, police said.

A case under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) and 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the IT Act was registered yesterday over the statement of her father against the accused who are the residents of Budhania village in the district.

Though the accused remained at large, police have detained Vijendra for interrogation and recovered the vehicle used in the crime.