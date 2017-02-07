Girl given infected saline in government hospital, dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two months after she was allegedly administered contaminated saline at the government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, six-year-old Sai Pravalika died early on Tuesday.

The doctors, however, said she died of prolonged illness due to a rare neurological disorder and not due to contaminated saline as alleged by her parents.

The body was shifted to her village in Jangaon district of Telangana. The hospital authorities said the parents did not demand an autopsy.

In December, Pravalika's father Bhikshapathy had alleged that he found 'insect' in the saline bottle given to her and her condition started deteriorating after that.

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent J.V. Reddy ordered a probe into the incident and sent the bottle for analysis. The report from the Drug Control Administration was awaited.

Reddy claimed that the saline bottles of the same batch were not found contaminated. A German company, which makes the saline bottles in India, also offered to cooperate in the investigation.

The official said even if the saline was contaminated, the infection can be controlled within a week.

He said the girl was suffering from a rare neurological disorder called neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis and was on antibiotics and oxygen support.

According to doctors, the girl was being treated for recurring infection and bouts of pneumonia.