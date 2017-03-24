Girl injured in acid attack after she resists molestation bid in Mathura

Mathura: An 18-year-old girl was seriously injured in an acid attack by three youths when she resisted their molestation attempt in village Bhadar in Mathura.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Magorra police station. Efforts are on to nab the culprits, SP, rural, Arun Kumar Singh said here.

"Finding the girl alone, Ravindra alias Daroga, a resident of village Shahzadpur Jatoi district, Aligarh, along with his two associates tried to molest the girl. When she offered resistance, they poured acid on her and fled," Singh said.

The victim was admitted at Swarn Jayanti Hospital with serious burns and her condition was stated to be stable, police said.