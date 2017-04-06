Girl's family wanted to teach my son a lesson: Mother of rape accused who drowned in Mumbai



Salman Aziz Patel

Family of a 23-year-old accused of raping a 23-year-old on the promise of marriage refused to claim his body and sought a probe in the matter.

Salman Aziz Patel had escaped from police custody and had jumped into the sea. His body was found near Manori Dargah on Tuesday.

His mother reached JJ hospital late on Tuesday night claiming a conspiracy by the girl's kin, saying they were against the two's relationship and had wanted to teach Salman a lesson.

A long night

The Goregaon resident was arrested by the Gorai police on Monday night. While taking him for a medical check-up to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli, Salman allegedly escaped by punching a cop. He ran towards the seashore and disappeared, with his body washing ashore later. The police sent it to Bhagwati Hospital, from where it was sent to JJ hospital for post-mortem.

His mother Shehnaz said, "My son was in love with the girl since two years. They were dating. When her parents came to know about it, they lodged complaints at Gorai, Aarey and Dindoshi police stations."

"On April 3, she messaged my son to come and meet her. It was his birthday; he thought she was calling him to wish him. He left and never returned. The Goregaon police took him in custody when he was waiting for her, and then called me," she added.

"One policeman demanded Rs 20,000 to free him. I somehow collected Rs 15,000. They allowed him to leave around 1.30 am. When we were halfway home, they called us, saying some formalities were left and asked us to return.

"Salman begged me not to go back. But they had promised us that they won't harass us anymore. So I took him back, but that was a wrong decision," she said teary-eyed. "The Gorai police took custody of him. I was told to see him the next day in Dindoshi court."

Salman Aziz Patel’s mother Shehnaz (left) outside JJ hospital late last night. Pic/ Shadab Khan

Kin seek information

"We want to know why the Goregaon and Gorai police were working together to nab a 23-year-old boy who is not a history-sheeter, and has no criminal record," said Neetu Varma, a neighbour.

Salman's brother Aslam said, "The police connived with the girl's family to harass him. We want to know how he escaped custody, why are there bruises on his body, and why was he beaten up?"