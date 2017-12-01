Girl sexually abused in Kolkata school, two teachers held

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was sexually abused inside a school here, triggering angry protests on Friday and leading to the arrest of two teachers

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was sexually abused inside a school here, triggering angry protests on Friday and leading to the arrest of two teachers. Angry guardians were protesting at the high-profile GD Birla Centre For Education in south Kolkata's Ranikuthi area since morning after the parents of the girl and doctors said she was sexually abused by a teacher and perhaps more men.

Representational Pic

The girl was profusely bleeding when she returned from school on Thursday, the girl's father said. She was rushed to a hospital.

"We initially thought it was some infection. We took her to the doctor who said she was physically abused. My daughter is still in a lot of pain," the father said.

Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner Vishal Garg said: "Two physical education teachers, Abhishek Roy and Mohammad Mofijul, of the school have been arrested.

"Both will be produced before a court tomorrow (Saturday)."

Earlier in the day, a lawyer for the victim's family said the girl was lured into a toilet and sexually abused.

"She was shown a chocolate and lured inside a school toilet where one or more men abused her. The girl was shown pictures of four suspects. She has identified two men, one of whom is her physical education teacher," the lawyer said.

Furious parents of the school students on Friday stopped the school buses from entering the premises and demanded the removal of all male teaching staff.

They also told the school to ensure security for the children, including by putting up CCTV cameras.

Police had earlier said they would further look into the security measures in the schools.

A similar incident of sexual assault took place in the same school in 2014.

