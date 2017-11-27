Girl student from Noida dies mysteriously

A girl student pursuing B.Tech degree from Jaypee University in Noida has been found dead in mysterious circumstances

A girl student pursuing B.Tech degree from Jaypee University in Noida has been found dead in mysterious circumstances. The incident came to light on Monday morning when Fortis Hospital informed the police about the incident.



Representational Pic

The police said the diseased, a resident of Aligarh, was identified as Subhi Agrawal, a second year student. She had been living in a rented accommodation in Shipra Sun City in Ghaziabad along with another girl student.

Police Inspector Sushil Kumar Dubey said the hospital said she was admitted by some persons with injuries but she succumbed to them.

The officer said the police were awaiting the autopsy report.