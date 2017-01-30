Girl who told boy to 'go and die' granted pre-arrest bail by HC

A girl, who was booked for abetment for a boy's suicide was granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay HC. The judge directed that in the event of her arrest, she should be released on a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

According to a report by The Times of India, the girl had apparently spurned the boy's marriage proposal, which led to him committing suicide in front of her residence. The deceased was told by the girl to 'go and die', claimed prosecutors.

Satara resident, Suraj Chotha, committed suicide by consuming pesticide on November 1 2016, after which his cousin lodged a police complaint against Seema Shinde (name changed). In the complaint, she was accused of abetting his suicide, which is punishable with a 10-year jail term under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant further stated that, both Suraj and Seema were classmates and he even helped her get a job. According to Suraj's mother, after discovering that she had fallen in love with another man, Suraj attempted to dissuade her with a marriage proposal, for which she told him to "go and die."

Seema's lawyers argued that their client hadn't committed any crime, much less the offence of abetment. The court further noted that since post mortem notes revealed that the deceased consumed a poisonous substance, and that his body bore no injuries.

Seema was asked to cooperate with police investigations and restricted from tampering with evidence, after granting her anticipatory bail.