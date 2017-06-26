GJM gives 12-hr 'window' to Muslims to celebrate Eid



GJM supporters took out processions yesterday

In a change of stand, the GJM on Sunday decided to allow a 12-hour bandh relaxation only for the Muslims to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in the Darjeeling hills today.

"The Muslim community in the hills will be given a 12-hour relaxation on June 26, from 6 am to 6 pm, to celebrate Eid," a senior GJM leader said.

Muslims can also use vehicles with stickers mentioning the purpose to go to the plains and meet their relatives, he added.

Processions continue

Supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) marched in processions in the Darjeeling hills as the indefinite strike demanding a separate state of 'Gorkhaland' entered the eleventh day yesterday.

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung on Saturday night in a video message asked everyone to hit the streets and cautioned that some leaders from other parties might try to "betray" the Gorkhaland agitation. "I urge everyone to hit the streets in protest. All leaders should hit the streets with workers and the common people. We are ready for talks only on the issue of Gorkhaland, not on any alternative formula," Gurung said in a video message.

"Some leaders of different parties may betray our cause. Remember that one day, everyone has to die. Either my body will go home or I will return with Gorkhaland," he said. Except medicine shops, all other shops and markets, schools and colleges remained closed. Vehicles were also off the roads.