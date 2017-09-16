GJM members clash with cops



Police and security forces are patrolling the streets. File Pic

Pro-Gorkhaland supporters yesterday clashed with the police after attacking a school bus and ransacking several shops in Kalimpong district in the Darjeeling hills, police said. Police baton-charged the protesters and arrested 12 GJM supporters.

The incident took place when Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters, who were picketing on the streets of Kalimpong to enforce the indefinite shutdown which entered its 93rd day yesterday, tried to stop a school bus.

GJM supporters pelted stones at the bus and ransacked several shops which tried to reopen today, the police said.

The police initially tried to pacify GJM supporters, but they pelted stones at the police injuring few police personnel. Police and security forces were patrolling to avoid any untoward incident.

Several shops and markets which had reopened in Kalimpong on Thursday downed their shutters. GJM chief Bimal Gurung had on Thursday said the shutdown will continue till a tripartite meeting was convened by the central government.