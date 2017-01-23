Glitch makes people to forcefully follow Donald Trump on Twitter

Glitch makes those who unfollowed @POTUS automatically re-follow it
Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav
Washington: Thousands of people were forced to follow US President Donald Trump on Twitter after a technical glitch, prompting the social networking site to apologise to users.
The new President was handed control of the @POTUS account when he took the oath of office. Some users parted ways with @POTUS on the social network once it changed hands from former President Barack Obama to Trump. However, for reasons unexplained, they automatically re-followed the presidential account without their permission. Users who noticed the glitch brought it to the attention of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
In a series of tweets, Dorsey said users who followed Obama’s new handle - @POTUS44 - after noon on Friday were automatically set to follow the Trump-run @POTUS handle. In addition, “Some people who unfollowed @POTUS in the past were mistakenly marked to follow @POTUS,” he said. Dorsey said the issue has been corrected.
Shameful behaviour, says ex-CIA chief
Former CIA director John Brennan said Trump “should be ashamed of himself” for his behaviour at CIA headquarters on Saturday. Trump had berated journalists over the coverage of his inauguration and wrongly claimed that the crowd was bigger than what the media reported.
Plainspeak from Alibaba founder
Founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Jack Ma said the poor plight of USâÂÂÂÂeconomy was due to the costly wars it waged and has nothing to do with trade ties with China.
Kushner selection kosher: Justice Dept
The naming of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as a WHâÂÂÂÂadvisor does not violate anti-nepotism laws, the US Justice Dept said.
Global leaders’ reality check
Dmitry Medvedev, Russian PM
We can’t place our hope on foreign elections. It’s time to dispense with the illusion that sanctions will be lifted. It is obvious that these will last for a long time. Do not rely on someone else’s election, on incoming new foreign leaders.
Theresa May
British PM, who will meet Trump on January 24 Whenever there is something that I find unacceptable, I won't be afraid to say that to him.
Pope Francis
I think that we must wait and see. We will see how he (Trump) acts, what he does, and then I will have an opinion.
5.60 Lakh
No. of people affected by glitch
