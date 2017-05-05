Global retailer Zara opens India's largest store in Mumbai

Spanish clothing and accessories retailer Zara opened it's latest outlet, which is 51,300-sq ft in area in Fort, Mumbai. Zara's latest store is being touted as its largest yet in India.

According to Business Standard, Supariwala Exports, owners of the building in Fort housing Zara's latest store would be paying the fashion change a whopping annual rent of Rs 30 crore. The store is Zara's 20th in the country since 2010.

Founded in 1975, by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera, Zara is the main brand of the Inditex group, the world's largest apparel retailer.

Zara also owns major brands like Massimo Dutti, Pull and Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius among others.