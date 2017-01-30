Global warming, ecological changes, Pakistan shelling triggering avalanches: Army Chief



Gen Bipin Rawat. Pic/PTI



New Delhi: Global warming, ecological changes and heavy shelling by Pakistani troops are triggering avalanches in places like Jammu and Kashmir, which had not reported such instances earlier, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat said yesterday.

"Ceasefire violations and use of heavy weapons by Pakistani troops are leading to loosening of soil, hereby creating danger of a landslide. Global warming is also leading to cracks in glaciers," he told reporters after paying homage to Major Amit Sagar, who lost his life in an avalanche on January 25, at Sonmarg.

The Army Chief lauded the contribution of Major Amit Sagar, officer of the Territorial Army, saying he had volunteered for the posting despite the hardships there.

As many as 21 persons, including 15 army men, have been killed since last week due to avalanches and snowfall-related deaths in Kashmir valley.