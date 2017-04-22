Goa: Coconut to again get status of 'tree'



Represenatational picture

Goa agriculture minister Vijay Sardesai today said the Act under which coconut palm was declassified as a 'tree', would be re-amended.

In January last year, coconut palm was de-classified as a tree by the then BJP-led government by amending the Goa Daman and Diu Preservation of Trees Act-1984.

"We would re-amend the Goa Daman and Diu Preservation of Trees Act in the next assembly session, restoring the status of tree to coconut," Sardesai told PTI. He said the present Manohar Parrikar-led regime has kept a strict eye on applications received by the state forest department seeking permission to cut coconut palm.

Sardesai said last year's amendment threatened existence of coconut, which symbolises uniqueness of the coastal state. The government in the near future will declare coconut as a state tree, he added.