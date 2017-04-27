Goa Board HSSC Result 2017: Goa GBSHSE board 12th results to be declared today at 10:30am at gbshse.gov.in

Students of Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education's (GBSHSE) will be able to check their HSSC Result 2017 online today, April 27, at 10:30 am. The results are to be declared on the board's official website - gbshse.gov.in.

Students can also check the results and stay abreast of the latest news regarding the Goa Board 12th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The results are out on the GBSHSE's official website -- gbshse.gov.in.

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare the results for all three streams i.e. arts, commerce and science today. The Goa board will also announce Class 12th results for vocational stream students as well.

As per official records, 16,901 students -- 8739 girls and 8162 boys -- are waiting for their Goa Board HSSC Results for academic year 2017. The exams for the Goa Higher Secondary School Certification (HSSC) was held in March 2017 at 16 centres across the state from March 1 to 22.

Here's how students can check their Goa Board 12th Result 2017

- Log on to goa12.jagranjosh.com

- Click the 'Results' button on left-hand corner of the webpage

- Enter roll number, mobile number and other details in the spaces provided

- Click submit to view result

- Save the GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2017 for further reference

The Goa board has informed the students that the online Goa HSSC Result 2017 is ther only to provide information and the the official marksheets will be provided to them in due course.

Students who aren't able to secure the minimum required marks in the Goa Clas 12 results will be allowed to take a supplementary examination. The information about the application and procedure to apply for the supplementary examination will be out soon.

About Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)

Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) was formed in 1975 to regulate the academic policies in the affiliated schools. It has the authority to conduct examination at secondary and Higher secondary level. it also advises the state on academic policies at the intermediate and secondary level.