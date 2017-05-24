Goa Board SSC Result 2017: GBSHSE Class 10th Results 2017 on May 25; check gbshse.gov.in

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa Board SSC Result 2017 online on their official website gbshse.gov.in. You can also check it on goa10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can also check the results on Jagran Josh

The results will be out on the Goa Board SSC Result 2017 official website - gbshse.gov.in

However there it will be simpler to check it on the site mentioned below. Here are few steps to check your results

>> Log on to goa10.jagranjosh.com

>> Click the 'Results' button on left-hand corner of the webpage

>> Enter roll number, mobile number and other details

>> Click submit to view result

>> Save the GBSHSE Class 10 Result 2017 for further reference.