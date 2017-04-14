Goa CM Manohar Parrikar cracks the whip; no parties after 10 pm

Panaji: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has made it clear that any activity — late night parties — which is not permitted in the law will not be allowed.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a swearing-in ceremony of two new ministers in the BJP-led coalition government, he also said that the state police have clear instructions. He has asked the police to remove encroachments, including the make-shift stalls along highways to discourage late night revelries, reports NDTV. "All such sales along the highways would be restrained except the sale of vegetables if it is not hindering the traffic movement," he said.

"As per law, after 10 pm you cannot play loud music, which disturbs people. If there is no permission by law, there is no question of banning it. Law says you can play loud music till 10 pm, after taking permission. What disturbs people any activity like this will not be allowed by law," Parrikar said, a few days after Water Resources Minister Vinod Palienkar said that police were not cracking down enough on late-night rave parties, which are popular with tourists in the state.

"Wherever there are drugs going on, police have clear instructions... drugs, prostitution and illegal gambling... crackdown on the three and police are doing it," he added.