A district court in Goa yesterday framed charges of rape and wrongful confinement against Tarun Tejpal, the founder of Tehelka magazine, in connection with an alleged rape case filed against him in 2013.



The trial in the case is set to begin on November 21. District Judge Vijaya Pol framed charges against Tejpal under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 354 A (sexual harrassment) and B (criminal assault with intent to disrobe a woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), public prosecutor Fransisco Tavora told reporters. “The judge will now try Tejpal under these sections,” he said.

The lawyer representing Tejpal pleaded before the Mapusa court in Goa to put the trial on hold, as a petition challenging the framing of charges is already pending before the Bombay High Court at Goa. The judge rejected the plea and allowed the framing of charges against Tejpal, who pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The former Tehelka editor is alleged to have sexually assaulted a former colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

Earlier this week, the Bombay High Court at Goa had refused to stay the framing of charges against him, while issuing notice to the state government. The high court had, however, restrained the district court from examining the evidence.

