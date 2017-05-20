Goa government to raze unsafe bridges

The state government yesterday said all the "dilapidated and unsafe" bridges would be dismantled soon.

The bridge across Sanvordem river collapsed on Thursday evening under the weight of scores of onlookers watching a man trying to commit suicide. His body was found yesterday.

The search for those who fell in the river resumed yesterday morning as several persons are feared missing. It was taken over by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) yesterday afternoon from the Navy and local agency.

"The government will carry out a safety audit of bridges and those which are found unsafe and not used by commuters, will be dismantled," Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai said.