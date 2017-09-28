Calangute police claimed to have busted a prostitution racket in the coastal belt by arresting seven persons and rescuing two Mumbai based girls.

The raid was conducted yesterday at a guest house where both the girls were lodged and were used for prostitution, said police.

"Total seven people were arrested including three pimps and four customers. Both the girls who are originally from Mumbai are rescued and kept at a protective home," Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters here today.

He said three pimps -¿ Santosh Kumar Kar (Odisha), Yaman Arora (Haryana) and Rim Bahadur Oli (Nepal) -¿ were

arrested along with four customers who had come for a holiday from Chennai.

"The entire first floor of the guest house which was used for prostitution activity is sealed by police for further investigation," he said.

Police have also moved an application to panchayat to cancel the establishment and trade licence of the guest house, Dalvi said, adding, even state tourism department has been asked to cancel their affiliation to this facility.