Goa to have two-wheeler ambulances from July





Panaji: Goa health department is planning to introduce two-wheeler ambulances from July onwards to deal with casualties in the tourism belt. According to Health minister Vishwajit Rane, the para-medics will ride these two-wheeler medical ambulances which can reach the accident or casualty spot within record time.



All equipments required to stabilise the patient would be mounted on these vehicles, Rane told PTI after reviewing the working of '108' ambulance service in the state. Rane said such an ambulance service is already running in Karnataka and Goa would be the second state to do so. "Twenty two-wheeler ambulances would be procured in July and would be pressed into services immediately," he said. "Facilities like oxygen cylinder, injections which are required to stabilise the patient would be mounted on these two-wheelers," Rane further said.



Besides, 10 new ambulances (four-wheeler) would also be procured and would be fitted with equipments needed to stabilise a person who suffers cardiac arrest. "The Cardiology department of Goa Medical College is preparing a protocol required to be followed while treating patients in these new ambulances," he said.