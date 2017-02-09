Goa tragic accident: Packed funeral in Mumbai for 7 boys who died in crash

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded at the funeral of seven friends from Vile Parle’s Shivaji Nagar, killed in a car crash on their way to Goa



Thousands attended the funeral for the seven friends at Vile Parle today. Pic/ Data Kumbhar

More than 4,000 people gathered at Shivaji Nagar in Vile Parle on Thursday morning to pay their last respects to seven young men from the neighbourhood who died in a road accident on Wednesday while they were driving from Mumbai to Goa for a quick getaway. The lone survivor, who was brought to Sion Hospital for treatment. "My son died because they were trying to save a person coming towards them on a cycle,” wailed Pandu Todkar, deceased Kedar Todkar's father.

Prashant Gurav’s sister Pranali fainted of shock. Pics/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

"Losing 7 people of the same locality is not a joke. We were all disheartened to see what happened. We are here to just give our condolences," said Swapnil Patil, 34, a Vidyavihar resident who attended the funeral.

Relatives inconsolable

But, it was the heartbroken relatives who were inconsolable and were weeping for their great loss as the bodies was brought to the Parsiwada Smashan Bhoomi at around 10 pm.

Vaibhav Manve’s family bid a teary adieu to their brother and son

"Kedar was an extremely nice boy who wanted to achieve big in life. Now, it's been cut short."

Even Prashant's sister Pranali, could not hold her emotions and fainted at the funeral. An ambulance at the site treated and revived her.

Kedar Todkar's father mourned his son

But the funeral was attended by not just the residents of the locality, who came to show their solidairty, but also people from far flung areas who came to pay their respects to the deceased.

Friend's 'worst dream'

Anand Pathak, a friend of the boys and also a Shiv Sena worker, said, "The party will not release an official statement, but throughout the ordeal, we have been standing by the families and will continue to do so."



Vaibhav Manve’s family is inconsolable at his funeral this morning at Vile Parle. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Meanwhile, Raj Ghade, a close friend of the group said, "The families are all in immense pain. I had never imagined even in my worst dream that anything like this would happen. I really don't know what to say. Abhishek, who is still badly injured, is now out of danger. His condition was bad in the morning, but we hope that he recovers soon."