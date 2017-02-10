Goa tragic accident: Lone survivor may never walk again, say doctors



Site of the crash that led to the seven deaths. Pic/ Dilip Jadhav

Abhishek Kambli (19), the only survivor of the Mumbai-Goa accident, in which seven young men died, underwent an 8-hour surgery on Thursday to minimise the risk of paralysis at Sion Hospital and is now out of danger. However, doctors are not yet sure if he will be able to walk again.

A doctor from the BMC-run KEM hospital said, "He has sustained serious injuries to his spine for which an operation was performed yesterday. He is out of danger, but we are yet to find out if he can walk again."

Kambli is the only survivor from among the group of eight friends who were on their way to Goa when their car crashed at Ratnagiri killing seven of them. Kambli underwent an eight-hour-long surgery on his cervix at Sion hospital and has been kept under observation of the orthopaedic department for the next 72 hours.

Doctors operating on him said he also has fractures on his leg, but they are not an area of concern at the moment.