GoAir passengers create ruckus over flight delay at Mumbai airport



Representational Pic

Mumbai: A group of passengers allegedly reated ruckus at the city airport here today after their Nagpur-bound GoAir flight was delayed by nearly an hour due to "shortage of fuel".

Also read: AI flights delayed, cancelled, passengers create ruckus at airport

The Mumbai-Nagpur flight G8 142 which had 166 passengers onboard was to depart at 1850 hours today but departed at 1949 hours as the pilot detected that the aircraft did not have required fuel, a source said.

When the delay was announced, four passengers got agitated and allegedly entered into a heated argument with the airline staff, the source said.

But the issue was resolved shortly, the source added.

When contacted, a GoAir official confirmed the incident. "The flight was rescheduled owing to refuelling. It was delayed by about 50 minutes," the official said.

There were 166 passengers onboard the aircraft, he said.