Goans can now earn money for spotting traffic violations on state roads

A new traffic vigilance scheme started by the Goa Police will enable alert civilians to earn money, in return for spotting traffic violations on the state's roads.

The 'Traffic Sentinel Scheme' launched on Friday will reward citizens by as much as Rs 1,000 for every 100 reward points generated by them for spotting offences.

"Once 100 points are accumulated, the concerned citizen will be intimated via e-mail. Nevertheless, the citizens can enquire through WhatsApp, email, Facebook the status of their points," said Director General of Police Muktesh Chander as he unveiled the scheme at the Goa Police headquarters here.

Traffic rule violations can be reported via social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, etc to specific IDs related to the Goa Police traffic authorities.

While offences like triple-riding on a two-wheeler, not wearing seat belt or helmets, using tinted glasses can be reported by sending photos to the designated phone numbers, violations like rash driving, dangerous driving, have to be reported by sending across a video film.

Each type of traffic offence grants vigilant citizens with varying reward points, Chander said.