Going Dutch



Kanika Kapoor

The green-eyed Baby Doll singer, and yummy mummy Kanika Kapoor, had quite the weekend we hear. Kapoor, who lives between Mumbai and London, jumped aboard a private jet along with a friend, and flew to Amsterdam for the day.

On arrival we hear she was whisked away in a limo and taken to Rotterdam to the home of Nick van de Wal, better known as DJ Afrojack, one of the world's top electronic music producers and DJs (who was in India recently to launch his remix for Ananya Birla's debut album).



Afrojack

Kanika is said to have checked out Afrojack's state of the art recording studio and even had the Dutch sensation perform some of his tunes on the piano for her. Another collaboration after the recent SRK-Diplo project? Looks like it.

Have wedding, will travel

As we have often noted in these columns, ever since the big fat Indian wedding has become a multi-national affair, spanning continents and international performances etc, there is no business like the wedding business.



Prathip Thyagarajan, Sandeep Khosla, Vandana Mohan, Sumant Jayakrishnan and Sanjay Vazirani

And last week, saw the titans of the trade come together to exchange notes at a five-star in Juhu. Hosted by one of the country's leading bridal media brands to launch their photography awards, the event saw the likes of designers Anita Dongre, Sandeep Khosla and Nachiket Barve attend, along with industry veterans like Vandana Mohan and Sumant Jayakrishnan.

"The world of weddings and celebrations is changing every year," says Parthip Thyagarajan, CEO and founder of a prominent wedding planning organisation, which had organised the event. "The intimate or grand destination wedding, birthday or anniversary, is now an intimate or grand affair outside their home town. The world of travel and destination weddings are now coming together," he said.

And the best takeaway line from the event? The wife of a top industrialist whose son is getting married in November was overheard saying "I can now become a travel agent - after having done so much research on so many places."

Jail house rock

One of the city's top wedding planners who was apprehended earlier this month, and is currently cooling his heels in a Middle Eastern jail on charges of possession of a banned substance, might be a free bird very soon.

According to inside sources, a former flamboyant employer has been spending most of his time in the same city where he is incarcerated, and is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to have him freed. What gives his case some hope is that the former employer himself had a run in with authorities of the area on the same issue a few years ago, and so is said to be well versed in its intricacies.

"A member of the ruling family, who has the power to grant a hundred pardons on the occasion of an auspicious day has been approached, and it looks like things will work out for him," says a source. "If this works, the man (who is said to have shed tons of weight) indeed will be back to the city of his birth soon," he says. Not to his old ways though we hope.

The star doctor

Amongst the many people mourning the tragic death of Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, the 59-year-old gastroenterologist who had gone missing after Tuesday's downpour and was confirmed dead after many hours of anxious searching,when his body was found near Worli, was top Indian wine label's brand ambassador, Noi Cecilia Oldne.



Noi Cecilia Oldne and a colleague

Apparently the doctor's timely intervention had cured her of a chronic pancreatic condition, which had prevented her from not only enjoying good health but also an occasional glass of wine, something that her profession required.

"Not many people know that 5 years ago I didn't drink a single drop of alcohol - this because I had a pancreas condition and was told by multiple doctors that if I consumed alcohol, I would die. Not the easiest advice for me to digest, also keeping in mind my profession!" she said in a heart-felt post on social media last week, on learning of the doctor's untimely death.



Dr Deepak Amrapurkar

"I am forever grateful to you Dr. Deepak Amrapurkar - you were a man who didn't take no for an answer, and I'm sure you saved many lives. Can only imagine how many people there are out there who share my respect for you," she wrote, adding, "You should know you were a star down here and now you're a star in the sky!"

Oldne herself had experienced a harrowing time (like so many others) in the same floods. With a car out of petrol and a driver with a broken leg, she had ventured out of her office around 10.30 pm in Andheri East with a colleague, with hopes of getting a ride home to Bandra.

Fortunately, a kind man running an animal rescue NGO had seen their 'Bandra rescue' notes, and given them a ride to Parle, she'd posted along with this evocative picture. "But we still have hope!" said the doughty India loving expat. "At least for the kind acts of Mumbai's people".

Boys' night out

Laddish behaviour is a well-known urban concept the world over, and this Saturday night saw the likes of Yash Birla, Rinzing Denzongpa, Tanuj Garg, Ahaan Pandey, Imtiaz Khatri, Sanjay Kapoor and Sooraj Pancholi celebrating a birthday at Yauatcha's private dining room, on what looked like a 'boy's night out'.



Rinzing Denzongpa, Sooraj Pancholi, Tanuj Garg, Ahaan Pandey, Imtiaz Khatri and Yash Birla

Despite the eclectic group that spanned varying ages and professions among other things, it was a jolly evening. "The drinks and starters flowed so much that the guests were too stuffed to order main courses. But the night was far from over, and most of the group continued the party at a Bandra hotspot till the wee hours of Sunday."

As for the evening's conversation? "It was time-pass convo," says an insider, "about food, women, Bollywood and partying." Yep, that's what lads do.