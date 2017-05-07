Going for an injection? Trust your doctor, it may help reduce pain



Representation pic

Getting a shot at a clinic? Knowing that the doctor is from your hometown, likes the same food as you, or shares your beliefs may reduce your pain, a new study suggests.

“When someone believes that something is going to help relieve their pain, their brain naturally releases pain-relieving chemicals,” said Elizabeth Losin, assistant professor at the University of Miamiin the US.

“Our hypothesis, based on what we are seeing, is that trusting and feeling similar to the doctor who is performing the painful procedure is creating that same kind of placebo pain relief,” Losin said.

The study, published in the Journal of Pain, also suggests that those who experience higher levels of anxiety experienced greater reduction in pain from feeling close to their doctor.