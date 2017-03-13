E-paper

Gold bars worth Rs 25 lakh seized from passenger in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Gold bars weighing about 700 grams were seized from a passenger who arrived at the city airport, from Sharjah, on Monday.

During a routine check, sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence noticed a 36-year-old man moving in a suspicious manner and searched him, police said.

They found gold bars weighing around 700 gms and valued at around Rs 25 lakh hidden in a speaker box, they said.

Later, the man identified as Prabhakaran from Palakkad in Kerala was handed over to the police. Further investigations are on, police said.

