Gone in 30 minutes! In Mumbai, thief gets away with 33 brand new cell phones

Thief breaks into Nallasopara store to steal brand new phones worth Rs 7 lakh; theft was captured on CCTV; culprit yet to be identified

Video grab of the thief picking up his choice of cellphones from DG Mobile Store, as captured by the CCTV camera

In a heist reminiscent of the Oceans movie series, the owner of a store in Nallasopara, DG Mobile Store, was in for a rude shock yesterday morning when he found the locks on his shutter cut open.

Upon entering, he discovered that as many as 33 brand new cell phones, valued at over Rs 7 lakh, were stolen. He immediately went thro­ugh the CCTV cameras installed at the store and saw that a thief, masked with a handkerchief, was stealing the cellphones.

According to the police sources, the theft took place between 5 am and 5.30 am yesterday. The thief first recced the store, and finally broke into the shop at 5.05 am as captured on the CCTV.

He then quickly made his way around the store, picking up his choice of cellphones, which took another 25 minutes. He was captured leaving with the stolen goods at 5.30 am. Police also suspects that the unidentified man was aware that there was a CCTV camera installed inside the shop, and so covered his face with a handkerchief.

Senior PI Prakash Birajdar of Tulinj police station, “We have registered a theft case in the matter against an unknown accused. Based on the footage from the store, we are in the process of identifying the man and he will be nabbed soon.”