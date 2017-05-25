Good news for commuters: Kalyan railway station to be revamped



Representational Image

If the Central Railway can follow through on its plan, Kalyan locals would finally have a reason to cheer — and maybe ditch Uber. Following a visit to the crowded station by the Mumbai division's Divisional Railway Manager Ravider Goyal, it was mooted that a remodel is the order of the day to improve train punctuality.

Plan revamp

Sources said that he told the officials to plan a revamp of the formation of tracks, crossovers and platforms at Kalyan station, a central point for trains running in the direction of Nashik and Pune, as they split here.

"There are crossovers right at Kalyan station (at its entrance), which forces trains to criss-cross tracks and change lines. We want to eliminate that time wastage," said a CR official.

The officials explained that currently, trains heading towards Kasara arrive at the far-end of Kalyan, which then forces it to cross lines; it is similar for Karjat-bound trains. "If we can realign this track formation, then we can save at least 2 minutes per train service," said another CR official.

Authorities insist it is important, especially since they are planning to operate more local train services along with new semi high-speed trains like Tejas in the future. "The proposed Kalyan remodeling will also segregate the 5th and 6th lines that will separate the long distance trains completely," the official added.

The Kalyan remodeling is expected to take two years, which the rail authorities plan to complete along with the Thane-Diva project. "I visited Kalyan station and will be sending the proposal to remodel Kalyan station," said Goyal.

More services soon

Sources added that along with a plan to build ROBs over the three level crossings at Thakurli, Kalwa and Diva, the CR is also planning to add 40 more services by October this year on the Thane-Kalyan/Kasara/Karjat stretch.