Good news Mumbai! Traffic police told to stop unnecessary checking of PUC, insurance papers

In a move seen as an anti-corruption diktat, Mumbai traffic police chief orders the department to not to demand to see PUC, insurance papers unnecessarily from motorists in the city



Good news Mumbaikars! Soon, expect hassle-free rides and drives on Mumbai's roads. In the wake of an increasing number of complaints about the Mumbai traffic police harassing people by demanding several documents without due cause, the traffic cops have been instructed to check only the driving licence and registration papers of motorists in the city.

So, in the future if a traffic policeman asks someone for their PUC or the insurance certificate for the vehicle, that citizen has the right to say no.

The latest order issued by Mumbai traffic police chief -- seen as an anti-corruption diktat -- the department has been told not to demand to see these papers unnecessarily from motorists, The Hindustan Times reported.

The notification -- issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Milind Bharambe -- states that the traffic police is there to maintain traffic discipline; and despite instructing officers repeatedly, complaints had been received against the traffic department, stating that the traffic police was asking for documents related to PUC, insurance and green tax papers, which was resulting in arguments between motorists and the traffic police.

"The image of the traffic department is being maligned. In Mumbai all the fines and fees related to traffic violations have gone online. This was brought about to inculcate discipline in the traffic department and make transactions cashless. Despite this, the department has been receiving complaints about the traffic police," the notification read. "Traffic departments officials, while inculcating traffic discipline will not ask for PUC-related documents, insurance-related documents or green tax documents until further instructions, and officials should take note of this."

So according to the order, the cops on traffic duty shouldn't ask for a PUC certificate, Green tax certificate or insurance papers apart from any other document issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The notification emphasised that constables should use e-challan machines and penalise motorists only for offences, as instructed.