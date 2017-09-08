Goods train derails, affecting services on Mumbai-Pune-Kolhapur route

After the derailment at Khandala ghat, railway authorities arranged for state transport bus facility, to ferry passengers of other trains



The derailment affected rail services on the Mumbai-Pune-Kolhapur route

Rail services on the Mumbai-Pune-Kolhapur route was disrupted after two wagons of a goods train derailed at Khandala ghat on Thursday. However, in order to ensure that passengers reached their destinations on time, the railway authorities arranged for a number of state transport buses. Another container train derailed near Dahanu, but services on the western railway line remained unaffected.

Speaking to mid-day, a railway official said, “Our workers have reached the spot and are in the process of removing the bogies. Alternative transport arrangements have been made for passengers with the help of the state transport department.” Four buses were run from Kajrat to Pune and three from Pune to Kajrat. Apart from this, 10 additional buses were run from Dadar to Pune.

As a result of the incident, the 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express, 11023 Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express, 17411 Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express, 22107 Mumbai-Latur Express, 12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express and 22106 Indrayani Express were cancelled. The 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express had to return to CST from Karjat station. The timings of a number of trains were changed and some others were diverted through other routes.